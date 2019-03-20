NCMC Students Participate in National Professional Agriculture Student Conference

Three agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the National Professional Agriculture Student Organization Conference March 12-16 held in Loveland, Colorado. Over 500 agriculture students competed in Career Program Areas, participated in leadership workshops, and visited Loveland area attractions.

NCMC students who attended the conference were Breanna Chambers, Spickard, Alyssa Kosse, Trenton, and Joel Sporleder, Unionville accompanied by NCMC Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor Jack Green.

Students earning recognition in individual Career Program Areas were:

Breanna Chambers 1st Career Progress- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems

Alyssa Kosse 3rd Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems

Joel Sporleder 3rd Career Planning- Retail Agribusiness Sales

Joel Sporleder 11th Employment Interview- Agribusiness Sales

Students earning recognition in team Career Program Areas were:

Vet Tech 11th Alyssa Kosse

Vet Tech 15th Bre Chambers

Equine Specialist 13th Bre Chambers, Alyssa Kosse

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.