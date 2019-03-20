Chillicothe FFA Chapter announces winners in Area II Competition

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter participated in the Area II FFA Contest.

The speaking results are: Creed Speaker: Claire Ripley – 2nd and gold; Prepared Public Speaking Division I Speaker: Josh Eckert – 3rd and gold; Prepared Public Speaking Division II Speakers: Seth Hansen – 1st and gold, Lucas Campbell – 3rd and gold; Prepared Public Speaking Advanced Division: Riley Brobst – Alternate and gold; Job Interview: Caitlyn Cothern – silver. FFA books Completed Ownership: Brock Gott – 3rd gold; Completed Placement: Austin Minnis – 3rd gold.

Others placing in competition in Beginning Ownership were Wade Horton – 2nd and gold; Beginning Placement: Carson Crawford – 1st gold; Scrapbook: Mason Baxter, Tucker Burtch, Lucas Campbell, Chloe Funk, Colby Gillespie, Seth Hansen, Connor Keithley, Warren Meservey, Trace Rardon, Tucker Wagers – 2nd and gold. Parliamentary Procedure team: Chair – Madelyn Wilford, Kennedy Corzette, Rachel Holt, Alayna Mason, CJ Pfaff, Montana Plattner, Magy Thomas, Caroline Warren – 1st and gold; Conduct of Meetings: Chair- Clara Leamer, Ellie Barnett, Abby Burton, Abbey Hayen, Selby Miller, Destiney Webb, Gracie West, Alt- Emmalee O’Dell – 2nd and gold.

Those teams and individuals receiving 3rd place or higher will proceed to District competition March 26, 2019, in Cameron.