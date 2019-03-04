Mosaic Life Care announces new President for Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville

Mosaic Life Care has named Nate Blackford as its new president for Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville effective April 1, 2019, when Mosaic assumes operations of the hospital in Maryville, Missouri.

Nate was most recently the vice president and chief operating officer of MPact Health in Parkville, Mo., where he played a key leadership role in the creation and development of a multi-state clinically integrated network of physicians, clinics, and hospitals. Before that, Nate was the vice president and chief operating officer of Northwest Medical Center in Albany, Mo., where he directed a broad range of clinical departments and administrative services.

“Nate is a great fit for our medical center in Maryville, and we are excited for this new chapter to begin,” says Mark Laney, MD, Mosaic CEO. “Nate is well-known in the Maryville community and has strong ties there. We look for him to build on the great foundation currently in place, and his background and expertise fit perfectly for this important leadership role.”

Along with working at Northwest Missouri State University as the former director of Strategic Research and Planning, Nate held various leadership positions with Cerner Corporation. Nate received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and his Master of Business Administration from Northwest Missouri State University.

“Nate certainly understands Maryville and the surrounding communities. Patients and caregivers can expect that the health-care needs of the community will be met, ensuring the long-term future of the hospital,” says Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Medical Center President Brady Dubois. “His background and wide-range of expertise in the health-care field make him a natural fit for this position.”

In his new role as president, Nate is responsible for the growth and management of Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville and its affiliated medical group and outpatient services