MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 9, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of September 9, 2019.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of October.

Route H – Drainage work in the city limits of Fillmore, Sept. 9

Route O – Pothole patching, Sept. 9

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Sept. 9 – 12

Route B – Drainage work .05 miles east of U.S. Route 71, Sept. 10

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to the Holt County line, Sept. 9 – 13

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and Interstate 229 ramps – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through Sept. 13

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through mid-Sept. 13

I-229 southbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound through early November

Route 116 – Pothole patching, Sept. 9

I-229 – Pavement repair from 22nd Street to I-29, Sept. 9 – 13

Route 371 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Sept. 9 – 14. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route U – Bridge maintenance at the Contrary Creek Bridge, Sept. 12

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 9 – 12. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route CC – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Sept. 9 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through late September.

Route O – CLOSED for pothole patching from SW 225th Road to the end of state maintenance, Sept. 9 – 11, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September 9.

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for repairs from flood damage at the Grand River Bridge through late Sept.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Sept. 9 – 13

Route Y – Pothole patching, Sept. 11

Route D – Pothole patching, Sept. 12

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Sept. 9 – 15

Linn County

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance on the West Yellow Creek Bridge east of Brookfield, Sept. 3 – 6. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Business Route 36 – CLOSED at the Pershing Road crossover, Sept. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Business Route 36 – Pothole patching westbound from U.S. Route 36 to Pershing Road, Sept. 9

Route M – Resurfacing project from just north of the city limits of Brookfield to Route 11, Sept. 9 – 12. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Milling from Route 11 to Route 5, Sept. 10 – 13

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, Sept. 9 – 12. This will be night work only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily with a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Main Street in Maryville, Sept. 9 – 13

Route OO – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 148 to the end of state maintenance, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 246 to 130th Road, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia, through late November.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, through September.

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Medicine Creek Bridge. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in late September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of road), Sept. 9 – 13.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares