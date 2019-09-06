Beef cattle key topic during Thompson Research Center Field Day

The Thompson Research Center will discuss numerous topics related to beef cattle during its annual Field Day, which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Registration for the event begins at 3:30 p.m., with a farm tour scheduled at 4 p.m. Field Day presentations will begin slightly after 5 p.m.

The event will feature numerous University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Division of Animal Sciences faculty, MU Extension experts, as well as several students.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back for our annual Field Day, as we’ve got some new information and research to share,” Farm Manager Jon Schreffler said. “We’ve got an outstanding Division of Animal Sciences at MU, and we’re fortunate to have them be so active out here at Thompson. They’ve continued to do great things at the Center.”

Dusty Walter, director of natural resource management for the MU Agricultural Experiment Station, will lead the farm wagon tour at 4 p.m. He will discuss timber harvest and planting during the tour. CAFNR Vice-Chancellor and Dean Christopher Daubert will welcome guests to the Field Day at 5 p.m. and six presentations will follow.

Scott Brown and Harly Durbin will present before dinner. Brown, with the Division of Applied Social Sciences, will talk about the economic impact of technologies used at Thompson. Durbin, with the Genetics Area Program and Division of Animal Sciences, will discuss expected progeny differences (EPDs) across environments.

Dinner will be served around 6:15 p.m. Four presentations will follow, with a focus on sex-sorted semen for timed artificial insemination, prescribed fire for seed-head suppression in tall fescue pastures, nitrogen fertilizer and chemical seed-head suppression in tall fescue pastures, and an update on the Missouri Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program. Speakers include several Division of Animal Sciences faculty and MU Extension specialists, such as Jordan Thomas, Eric Bailey, Kevin Meng, and David Patterson, among others.

“Our Field Day is a great opportunity to see the trends and technology surrounding beef cattle,” Schreffler said. “You’ll get to hear experts in their respective fields dive into the research that they’ve been doing.”

Along with the various presentations, a giving match of up to $500 per donor will also be featured during the Field Day. From Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, CAFNR will match donations made directly to any of the Research Centers. That means a $250 donation, for example, would result in $500 overall to whichever Center the individual chooses.

“Our Centers play a vital role in the CAFNR mission by conducting timely and important research – and taking that research to our farmers and producers,” Daubert said. “Each Research Center is an important staple in the communities where they are located.

“Your donations provide critical operating funds that enable each of our Research Centers to purchase equipment, improve facilities and invest in new technologies. Your gifts will ensure the prominence of our Centers, as well as help agriculture research and education thrive in our state.”

Donations can be made online by visiting the Mizzou Give Direct site and entering the Research Center of choice in the search tab. Donations can also be made in person during each Field Day.

The Thompson Research Center is one of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Agricultural Research Centers. The Center is located at 668 NW Highway C in Spickard. For more information about the Field Day, call Schreffler at 660-485-6576 or email him at schrefflerjj@missouri.edu. For more information about the Thompson Research Center, visit thompson.missouri.edu.

