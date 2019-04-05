MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 8, 2019

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 8 – 14.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below:

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed until the end of September, weather permitting.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 8 – 11

Business Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, April 8 – 12. The contractor will begin at the northern end of the project and work south in approximately two-mile sections. One lane, each direction will remain open at all times. This project will continue, Monday through Friday, through mid-May. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place around the lane closures.

Atchison County

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just south of Route 46, April 8 – 9, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 12

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 12

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from I-29 to U.S. Route 275, April 8 – 12

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Joint repair between Route C/Z and Route 31 south, April 8 – 12. One lane each direction of U.S. Route 36 will remain open throughout the work. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 752 – Joint repair over I-229, April 8 – 12. One lane at a time will be closed throughout the work. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 371 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Barnett Road to Seymour Road, April 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Route 752 to U.S. Route 45, April 10 – 12

Caldwell County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SW Texas Road to SW Ore Road, April 11 – 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Missouri River Overflow Bridge, April 8 – 12

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through May 31.

Route 129 – Culvert repair from Little Creek Road to Hickory Road, April 8 – 12

Clinton County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Shewey Road to SW Smith-Halferty Road, April 8, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass, April 8 – 12. For information CLICK HERE.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by July, weather permitting. Motorists should follow detour signs along Routes 48 and M to navigate around the closure. For more information visit the project’s web page at THIS LINK.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Stanberry to U.S. Route 169, April 8 – 12

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route C to Route F, April 4 – 5

Grundy County

Route C – Bridge inspection at the Weldon Fork Creek, April 1 – 5

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 1

I-35 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route C, April 8 – 12. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County) to Route 113, April 1

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 8 – 11

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Argo Road to Artic Road, April 8, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, April 8 – 10

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route 5, April 8 – 10

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route 5 to Route F, April 11 – 12

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 12

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, April 8 and 10. This includes a 10-foot width restriction. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repair from U.S. Route 71 to Route AD, April 9, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repair and drainage work from Route AD to Galaxy Road, April 10, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repair and drainage work from 170th Street to Imperial Road, April 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, April 11 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Sullivan County

Route 139 – CLOSED at the Newtown Branch Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed mid-April, weather permitting. For more information, visit THIS WEBSITE.

Route PP – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit THIS LINK.

Route BB – CLOSED at the Rooks Branch Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by mid-June.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit THIS LINK.

Route 246 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 10