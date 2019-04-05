North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center participates in “Pinwheels for Prevention”

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton placed pinwheels on the lawn of the courthouses in Grundy and Livingston counties as well as a few other places in the area on Thursday as part of Pinwheels for Prevention.

Child Advocate Ashlay Berry says April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and today (Friday) is Go Blue Day. The color blue and pinwheels symbolize child abuse prevention. The pinwheel represents the hope, health, and happiness of a “great” childhood.

Berry says Missouri Kids First is based in Jefferson City, and Pinwheels for Prevention is usually done there, however, this is North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center’s first time participating, and she hopes to do it annually. Several other children’s advocacy centers in Missouri participate as well.

Berry says the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center chose to place 200 pinwheels at the courthouses in Trenton and Chillicothe because they would be seen easily and start a conversation about child abuse prevention. Pinwheels for Prevention will tie in with the Crime Victims Rights Week at the Livingston County Courthouse next week, as the pinwheels are to stay up until Friday, April 12th. Pinwheels were also placed near the Children’s Advocacy Center building and at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton.

In future years, Berry would like to “branch out” to other counties served by the center.

Individuals and businesses wanting to support the cause can purchase pinwheels for $1.00 each. Monetary donations can also be made to the center as well as donations of stuffed animals, blankets, and books for children who come to the center to comfort them.

Contact the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center to purchase pinwheels or for more information at 660-359-2874.