MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 1, 2019

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of April 1 – 7.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below:

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed until the end of September, weather permitting.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 1 – 4

Business Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, April 4 – 5. The contractor will begin at the northern end of the project and work south in approximately two-mile sections. One lane, each direction will remain open at all times. This project will continue, Monday through Friday, through mid-May. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place around the lane closures.

Atchison County

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from I-29 to U.S. Route 275, April 1 – 5

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Joint repair between Route C/Z and Route 31 south, April 1 – 5. One lane each direction of U.S. Route 36 will remain open throughout the work. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Route 752 to U.S. Route 45, April 1 – 5

Route 752 – Joint repair over I-229, April 1 – 5. One lane at a time will be closed throughout the work. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route H – Bridge inspection a the Platte River Bridge, April 1 – 5

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Bridge, April 1 – 5

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Wakenda Creek Bridge, April 1 – 5

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Missouri River Overflow Bridge, April 1 – 5

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through May 31.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tonka Lane to Route DD, April 1 – 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route DD to County Side Avenue, April 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 24 to Jordan Road, April 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, April 1 – 4

Route Z – Bridge inspection at the Grand River Bridge, April 1 – 5

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by July, weather permitting. Motorists should follow detour signs along Routes 48 and M to navigate around the closure. For more information visit the project's web page at THIS LINK

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Harrison County line to Route C, April 2 – 3

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route C to Route F, April 4 – 5

Grundy County

Route C – Bridge inspection at the Weldon Fork Creek, April 1 – 5

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 1

I-35 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route C, April 4 – 5. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County) to Route 113, April 1

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 1 – 4

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from the Mussel Fork Bridge (Macon County) to Route 129, April 1 – 4

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, April 1 – 5

Nodaway County

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 113 (Holt County), April 1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, April 1 – 2. This includes a 10-foot width restriction. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone.

Route MM – Driveway entrance repairs from U.S. Route 136 to 270 th Street, April 2

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route 113, April 3

Route NN – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, April 3 – 5. This includes a 9-foot width restriction. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone.

Route A – Driveway entrance repair just east of Route ZZ, April 4 – 5

Sullivan County

Route 139 – CLOSED at the Newtown Branch Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed mid-April, weather permitting. For more information, visit THIS LINK.

Route PP – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit THIS LINK

Route D – Drainage work from Maryland Road north 2.5 miles north of Maryland Road, April 1 – 5

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit THIS LINK

Route 246 – Pothole patching, April 1 – 2

Route F – Drainage work two miles south of the Iowa state line, April 3 – 5