North Central Missouri College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Twenty-two North Central Missouri College students accepted membership into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society for Spring 2019.

New members include Skyler Adkison (Hamilton, MO); Katie Blanchard (Lucerne, MO); Scotty Bowman (Unionville, MO); Jesus Diaz (Milan, MO); Chasidy Finney (Princeton, MO); Makaylah Gordon (Trenton, MO); Carson Hall (Moberly MO); Kali Harrison (Shelbyville, MO); April Jackson (Bethel, MO); Natasha Jackson (Gallatin, MO); Stetson Klise (New London, MO); Kaitlyn Lewis (Hamilton, MO); Kirsten Moore (Chillicothe, MO); Wyatt Neal (Trenton, MO); Justin Pribyl (Unionville, MO); Rebecca Richardson (Chillicothe, MO); Annaliese Riley (Chillicothe, MO); Tyler Roof (Unionville, MO); Grant Sands (Unionville, MO); Madison Schnatz (Lathrop, MO); Lilly Simons (Jamesport, MO); and Beth Snow (Hamilton, MO). Those present were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony held on March 28, 2019.

NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, NCMC History Instructor, and Melissa Spencer, Academic Advisor and Recruiter.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, completed at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit www.ptk.org