MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 11, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of May 11 – 17.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route DD – Resurfacing project from Route T to U.S. Route 59 through May. There will be single-lane closures around the work. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route T – Scrub seal project from Route DD to County Road 401 through late May

Route O – Chip seal from Route W to Route Z, May 11 – 15

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City through late May. The bridge is a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from east of Little Tarkio Creek Bridge to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County) through May

I-29 – Southbound Exit 107 CLOSED (Route 111) for concrete replacement, May 14 at 7 a.m. through May 15 at 9 a.m. The ramp will remain closed overnight.

Route A – Chip seal from U.S. Route 71 to Route H, May 11 – 15

Route W – Chip seal from U.S. Route 169 to Route 6 (Buchanan County), May 11 – 15

Route Y/AA – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 59, May 11 – 15

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 through May 2020. There may be periodic lane closures northbound and southbound on I-29. Motorists can expect delays.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through August. The project will include single-lane closures on the Belt Highway and complete closures of some side streets.

South Belt Wal-Mart – CLOSED one half at a time for a resurfacing project through May 13. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Gene Field Road, east side of the Belt CLOSED through May 13 Only the eastbound lanes, east of the Belt, and the westbound turn lane will be closed Eastbound through traffic on Gene Field will not be permitted The following turns will not be permitted: From westbound Gene Field to southbound Belt Highway From both directions of the Belt Highway onto eastbound Gene Field



Route W – Chip seal from Route 6 to U.S. Route 169 (Andrew County), May 11 – 14

I-229 – Bridge flushing, May 11 – 14

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, May 11 – 14

Route W – Chip seal from Route 6 to Route O, May 11 – 14

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, May 14 – 15

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project 2 miles north of the Missouri River through May. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with a 17-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow bridges west of Keytesville through May. Traffic will be periodically narrowed to one lane and temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route HH, May 11

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance from Route C to Route O, May 12

Route HH – Pavement repair from Route W to Route 129, May 12

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route PP to Route T (Howard County), May 14

Route 5 – Pavement repair from Route T to Route KK, May 15

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July. This could include periodic ramp closures.

I-35 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek near Exit 48 through early June. The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in mid-August and run through the beginning of November.

Daviess County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route CC to Route J, May 11 – 13

Route T – Pothole patching, May 11 – 13

Route B – Pothole patching, May 11 – 15Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route H (Harrison County), May 14 – 15

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Gentry County

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 375th Street to 380th Street, May 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton. This is part of a larger resurfacing project between I-35 and the Muddy Creek Bridge which will continue through June.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route C through mid-September

Route 13 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from U.S. Route 136 to I-35 at the Little Polecat Creek Bridge, May 11 – 15. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route H to Route 6 (Daviess County), May 14 – 15

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. The project to repair the road was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Amino Bros. Co., Inc. The project could begin as early as May 19.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through early June.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the Little Tarkio Creek through the end of May.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 139 to the Livingston County line, May 11 – 12

Route O – Pothole patching, May 11 – 15

Route MM – Pothole patching, May 11 – 15

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Higgins Ditch to Route 139, May 12 – 14

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 130 to Higgins Ditch, May 13

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route F to Route 11, May 14 – 15

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November.

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 71 to east of Little Tarkio Creek Bridge (Atchison County) through May

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Fortune Road to Route ZZ, May 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Drainage work from U.S. Route 136 to 192nd Street, May 12

Route 46 – Culvert replacement west of Galaxy Road, May 12

Route 148 – Drainage work south of Route B, May 13

Route MM – Drainage work 0.5 miles south of U.S. Route 136, May 14

Route H – Drainage work 0.25 miles north of Route A, May 15

Putnam County

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 through June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek.

Route O – Pothole patching, May 11 – 15

Route UU – Pothole patching, May 11 – 15

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork of the Grand River through late May.

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

