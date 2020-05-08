Patrol to resume written and skills testing for all classes of driver licenses on Monday

Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson has announced driver testing services will resume for written and skills testing of all classes at limited locations on Monday, May 11, 2020. That includes the Class F operator’s skills testing.

The Patrol asks applicants to be patient and allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first.

Applicants are also asked to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process. Applicants appearing for skills testing should arrive with a sanitized vehicle and face covering to wear during testing.

Individuals are requested to refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver exam if they, a member of their household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19; they have had contact with a person diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19; a medical professional, a hospital staff member, or another health agency representative has asked them to self-quarantine; or they have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

A list of designated driver testing locations, days of service, hours of operation, and contact information is available on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.

