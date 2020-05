A resident of Dawn was injured early Thursday evening when the northbound car he was driving struck the rear of a pickup stopped on Ray County Route B.

Forty-eight-year-old James Alkire was treated at the scene for a minor injury. The pickup had been operated by 39-year-old Keith Graber of Richmond who wasn’t hurt.

The Alkire car was demolished and the Graber pickup received minor damage. Alkire was not using a seat belt.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

