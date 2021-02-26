MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 1, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 1 – 7.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Brush cutting from County Road 70 to Route H, March 1 – 5

Atchison County

Route C – Pothole patching, March 1 – 3

Routes 46 and N – Pothole patching, March 1 – 5

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance at the Salt Creek Bridge, March 2

Route HH – Bridge maintenance at the Bee Creek Bridge, March 3

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route PP to Route 113 at the Nodaway River Bridge, March 2 – 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route B – Pothole patching, Mach. 3 – 5

Putnam County

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 360th Road to Olive Trail, March 1 – 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to 360th Road, March 3 – 4, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Related