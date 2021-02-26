Maggie Fernandez is Putnam County Career and Technical Student of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Maggie Fernandez as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for February 2021.

Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Maggie is the daughter of Marla and Tim Fernandez of Livonia, MO. She is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High school. Maggie is a committed member of various clubs and organizations at school. She has been an active member of FFA and SADD all four years of High School. She has been a member of FCCLA for three years, and a member of DECA for one year. She currently serves as President of FFA, Vice President of FCCLA, and Secretary of SADD. Maggie was inducted into the National Honors Society during her Junior year and serves as NHS Secretary this year.

Beyond school clubs, Maggie has also been a member of the softball team for four years.

Maggie was nominated for this award by her Agriculture CTE instructors: Mr. Randy Morris and Mr. Clyde Bondy. She is currently enrolled in Ag, Business, and Marketing classes. She has also taken FACS courses in the past.

Randy Morris, Ag instructor, said the following: “Maggie has been an excellent agriculture education student over her 4 years in FFA. She has served as a chapter officer for 3 years, including chapter president this year. She has always been willing to step up and volunteer to get tasks done for our FFA chapter. She has also been an Ag class tech assistant for the past 2 years, and completes any assigned task in an efficient manner.”

Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

