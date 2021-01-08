MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 11, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 11 – 17.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Brush cutting from Route H to County Road 70, Jan. 11 – 15

Atchison County

Route C – Pothole patching from Route O to Route M, Jan. 11 – 12

U.S. Route 275 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Fork High Creek Bridge between Route CC and Route T, Jan. 11 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Daviess County

Route B – Drainage work from County Road 242 to County Road 252, Jan. 11 – 13

Route P – Pothole patching, Jan. 11 – 13

Route K – Driveway culvert replacement between Key Avenue and Lilac Avenue, Jan. 14

Route K – Pothole patching, Jan. 14 – 15

Gentry County

Route Z – Culvert replacement between Seventh Street in King City and Route AA, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route UU – Pothole patching from Route C to 110th Street, Jan. 13 – 14

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-March.

Worth County

Route A – Culvert repair 0.4 miles north of Route 46, Jan. 13

