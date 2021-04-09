MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 12, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 12 – 18.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek, mile marker 58, through September 2021. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work 1 mile north of County Road 345, April 12 – 13

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, Routes 48, E, H, K, T, and Y – Bridge flushing, April 12 – 16

Route V – Culvert replacement at Maple Street in Helena, April 14

Atchison County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through early May

I-29 – Pavement repair at the High Creek Bridge (mile marker 118), April 12 – 13

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail and pavement repair between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

8th and 9th Streets – Ramps CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36 through April 16. These will be around-the-clock closures.

Route H – Bridge inspection at the Platte River Bridge, April 12 – 16

I-29 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, April 12 – 16

I-29, U.S. Route 169, Routes 6 and AC – Bridge flushing, April 12 – 16

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge inspection at the Shoal Creek Bridge, April 12 – 16

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to Northeast Dustin Road, April 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Route NN – Bridge inspection at the Castile Creek Bridge, April 12 – 16

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Route 33 – Pavement repair project between U.S. Route 36 and Route 6, south of Maysville, through early May. The road will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction throughout the project limits. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to Grand Avenue, April 12, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 146 – Bridge maintenance over Cattail Creek, April 12 – 15

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Bridge flushing, April 12 – 16

Route 6 – Concrete replacement at the Thompson River Bridge, April 12 – 16

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to East 2nd Street, April 13, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 45th Street to Northeast 30th Street, April 15, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 58th Street to Route O, April 16, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through late April.

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through early May

I-29 – Shoulder work between Exits 67 and 75 in preparation for a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. Throughout both the shoulder work and the bridge deck replacement, one lane of I-29 may be closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck repair at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, April 12 – 16

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck repair westbound at the Blackwell Creek Bridge, April 12 – 16

Mercer County

Route E – Bridge scour repair project over Honey Creek, 0.6 miles east of Route Y near Princeton through April 16. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Traffic will reopen to two lanes each evening.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June.

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair northbound one mile north of Route U, April 12

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 100th Street to Route D, April 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED for crest corrections from U.S. Route 71 to Route FF April 12 – 30, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Route VV – Pavement repair at Long Branch Bridge, April 12 – 16

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge flushing at the Mill Creek and Nodaway River bridges, April 13

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge flushing at the Clear Creek and Nodaway River bridges, April 13

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair south of 370th Street, April 13 – 14

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repair at the Mill Creek and Nodaway River bridges, April 14

U.S. Route 71 – Pavement repair at the Clear Creek Bridge, April 15

Route AH – Drainage work at Route VV, April 15 – 16

Danube Road – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route 113, April 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to 110th Street, April 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 120th Street to Route E, April 13 – 14, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route T to U.S. Route 136, April 15 – 16, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Worth County

Route K – CLOSED for a seal coat from Route E to Route 46, April 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

