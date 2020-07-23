Plans are underway to replace the decks of two Northwest Missouri bridges.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will host both an online and phone-in public meeting to gather community feedback regarding the planned deck replacements of the U.S. Route 169 Middle Fork of the Grand River Bridge in Gentry County and Route EE Panther Creek Bridge in Harrison County. The projects are currently scheduled to be let for contractor bidding in October. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Information regarding the project timeline, plans, and detour routes can be found at THIS LINK. A comment form will be available at the bottom of the webpage through this Saturday, July 25, to gather comments, questions, and signups for project-specific updates via email.

In addition to the project webpage, a MoDOT project expert will be available to answer questions and receive community feedback tonight, Thursday, July 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. by calling 816-387-2483. If directed to voicemail, please try calling back again or leave a message with your contact information and our project expert will return your phone call.

For more information about these and MoDOT projects in your area, sign up online for work zone updates, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map, or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). In addition, MoDOT provides updated information via social media.

