Location change announced for Bright Futures Trenton Back-to-School event

The location has been changed for one of the activities for the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event.

Spokesperson Terri Critten says Trenton R-9 backpacks and school supplies will be distributed in the First Christian Church Activity Center August 13th from noon until 6 o’clock, instead of the Trenton Middle School gym.

Locations for other activities will remain the same for the needs-based event for Grundy County students. Those activities include the Cub Scouts Gym Shoe Dash and Suds for Students at the First Assembly of God Church, New Soles for Bright Futures at the Rissler Elementary School gym, clothing for all ages at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, back to school haircuts at the First Christian Church, and Pass the Pride at First Christian Church Activity Center all August 13th from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Supplies and backpack distribution and Tiger Pass the Pride will be held in the Laredo School gym that day from noon until 6 o’clock. Supplies and backpack distribution will be at the Spickard School from 5 to 6 o’clock.

