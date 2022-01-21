Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering boating safety courses to inform boaters how to prepare for the boating season. These approved courses meet the national boating educational standard.

“Missouri’s many rivers and lakes offer a variety of boating opportunities,” said Col. Olson. “Please do your part: Take a boating safety class. Join us in our mission to promote safety on our waterways.”

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.

Boaters have the opportunity to sign up for a certified course in a classroom at this link. The classroom courses provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol are free, but registration is required and the boater ID card costs $15.

Contact your nearest troop headquarters and ask to speak with a marine operations supervisor to check the possibility of administering additional classes if you don’t see a class offered in your area.

Troop Headquarters Contact Information:

Troop A Lee’s Summit- (816) 622-0800

Troop B Macon- (660) 385-2132

Troop C Weldon Spring- (636) 300-2800

Troop D Springfield- (417) 895-6868

Troop E Popular Bluff- (573) 840-9500

Troop F Jefferson City- (573) 751-1000

Troop G Willow Springs- (417) 469-3121

Troop H St. Joseph- (816) 387-2345

Troop I Rolla- (573) 368-2345

U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate that of the boating crashes where the level of operator education was known, 80.6% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction. In contrast, only 19.4% of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator possessed a nationally-approved boating safety education certificate.

