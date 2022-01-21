Director of Agriculture announces grants for 4-H and FFA service projects

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn announced that 16 youth groups from across Missouri were awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Building Our American Communities grant program. Eight local chapters of the National FFA Organization and eight Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been awarded funds for their community service projects this year.

“We are proud to play a small part in these terrific projects spearheaded by 4-H and FFA students,” said Director Chinn. “Fairgrounds, parks, and town squares across the state have seen the benefit of the hard work and community spirit these students show. I applaud their efforts to make a difference in their communities.”

Each of the 2022 awardees will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds, or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks, or community centers used by local organizations. The 2022 grant recipients are:

FFA Chapters

Sheldon FFA, Sheldon (Vernon County)

NEVC FFA, Walker (Vernon County)

Portageville School District FFA, Portageville (New Madrid County)

Ste. Genevieve FFA, Ste. Genevieve (Ste. Genevieve County)

Warrenton FFA, Warrenton (Warren County)

Macon FFA, Macon (Macon County)

California FFA, California (Moniteau County)

Polo FFA, Polo (Caldwell County)

4-H Clubs

Learn A Do 4-H, Lamar (Barton County)

City Clover 4-H, Lamar (Barton County)

Cass County Youth 4-H Gardening Club, Belton (Cass County)

Shamrock 4-H, California (Moniteau County)

Macon Easy Riders 4-H, Bevier (Macon County)

Macon County 4-H, Macon (Macon County)

Farrar Hawthrone 4-H, Frohna (Perry County)

Polo Trailblazers 4-H, Polo (Caldwell County)

The Building Our American Communities program has been supporting youth projects since the 1970s. Each year, youth organizations throughout Missouri submit proposals for consideration for the grants that support specific projects within each community. The grants are funded through Missouri’s Agriculture Development Fund under an agreement with the USDA.

4-H clubs and FFA chapters awarded grants this year must complete their projects no later than August 1, 2022.

For more information on the Department and its programs, visit this link.

