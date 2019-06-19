Missouri State Highway Patrol to be out in force during July 4th holiday weekend

The Highway Patrol will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) over the July 4th holiday weekend, as well as an Independence Day, Driving While Intoxicated Enforcement operation.

The counting period for the July 4th holiday will start the evening of July 3rd at 6 o’clock and end the night of July 7th at 11:59. All available officers will patrol Missouri’s roads enforcing traffic laws and be available to assist motorists during the long weekend. Troopers will also work on the state’s waterways to enforce Missouri’s boating laws and assist where needed.

During last year’s July 4th holiday, the Patrol 4 individuals died and 220 were injured in Missouri in 437 traffic crashes and troopers arrested 40 individuals for driving while intoxicated. There were also four boating crashes that included two injuries, and three individuals drowned.

Anyone who needs assistance or witnesses criminal activity while traveling on Missouri’s roads or waterways can contact the nearest Highway Patrol troop headquarters by calling the Patrol Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555 or star (*) 55 on a cell phone.

Motorists can also check for road construction by calling 1-888-275-6636.