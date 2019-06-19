Missouri State Fair accepting nominations for veteran/active military “Honorees of the Day”

To honor our service men and women, the Missouri State Fair is teaming up with Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc. & Starline Brass to present a new event called the Military Flag Ceremony.

Veterans and active service members from across Missouri are eligible to be honored one of the eleven days during the Missouri State Fair in a ceremony taking place at the flag pole on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. To be selected, individuals must be nominated using the form available on the Missouri State Fair website.

Nominees must be Missouri residents and available one of the eleven days of the 117th Missouri State Fair, Aug 8-18. Once a nomination is completed it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair office. The deadline to submit nominations is July 4, 2019.

(Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison)