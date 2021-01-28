Missouri state auditor launches audit of Macon County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Macon County, located in north-central Missouri. The most recent audit of Macon County government was completed in 2017, with the county receiving an overall performance rating of good.

“My office will review county operations to ensure taxpayer resources have been used effectively and appropriately, and make recommendations with any findings,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit is encouraged to contact the State Auditor’s Office through the Whistleblower line.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at THIS LINK.

