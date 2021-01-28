Audio: Medicaid expansion, COVID and early childhood highlight Missouri State of the State Address

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri’s governor is pledging to move forward with Medicaid expansion because voters approved it in August. GOP Governor Mike Parson, who campaigned against Medicaid expansion, emphasized the issue during his State of the State Address.

Medicaid is a federal and state program that assists with medical costs for residents with limited incomes. 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion in August. Supporters say it will provide healthcare to Missourians who earn less than 18-thousand dollars annually.

Parson is calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state’s early childhood system by consolidating several different programs into a NEW Office of Childhood.

Kansas City Democratic State Senator Barbara Washington tells Missourinet that while she likes the emphasis on early childhood development, she wants to learn details about the proposal. The governor has called a Statehouse press conference for this (Thursday) afternoon to outline those details.

Parson hopes the first piece of legislation to hit his desk this year is a “clean” COVID-19 liability protection bill. The term “clean” refers to unrelated amendments. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says lawmakers will deliver.

The governor says Missouri businesses, health care providers, schools, and churches should be able to continue serving the public without the risk of unnecessary claims.

