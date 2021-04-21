Missouri State Auditor launches audit of Caldwell County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Caldwell County, located in northwest Missouri. The most recent audit of Caldwell County was issued in December 2016, with the county receiving an overall rating of good.

“Audits can help government agencies be more efficient and effective with taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Galloway said. “If citizens have information helpful to our audit of Caldwell County, I encourage them to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

