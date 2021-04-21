Jamesport City Council approves fireworks purchase, sets time frame for sesquicentennial celebration

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on April 19th approved purchasing fireworks and set the time for the city’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Five hundred dollars worth of fireworks will be purchased for an Independence Day celebration scheduled to be at the city park on July 5th.

The city council agreed the best time to hold the sesquicentennial celebration would be the first week of July 2022 because it will coincide with the annual July 4th celebration. Mayor Dana Urton suggested that members of the sesquicentennial committee meet at the Jamesport City Hall Tuesday evening.

The city council approved the Jamesport Community Association using the former fire station for the May Days Festival on May 7th and 8th.

A continuation of services was approved with Conrad and Higgins, LLC for the next three audit years. The company’s bid for the audit year ending June 30th, 2021 was $4,550, the budget year ending 2022 was $4,750, and the year ending 2023 was $4,950.

New flag poles at the Spillman Event Center were discussed. Urton said a flag-raising ceremony will be on May 6th at 6 o’clock in the evening. City Clerk Shelley Page reports several organizations were involved with getting the new flag poles and new flags. The poles were donated, and the Jamesport Community Association purchased the flags.

Page swore in city council members Geoff Eads and Earle Wright as well as Urton. Urton assigned the officers for the 2021-2022 term with Eads as street commissioner, Brandon Robb for the cemetery, Rob Murphy for finance, and Wright as mayor pro-tem.

