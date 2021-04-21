Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approve salary increase

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education Monday approved steps and an increase in pay. There will be a three percent increase to the base for certified and non-certified staff. Secretary Heather Turner reports the base salary for certified staff is now $31,114.

The board approved an internet service allowance for staff that worked remotely in response to COVID-19. Superintendent David Probasco reports the allowance will reimburse staff for internet usage at home for school work.

A bid was approved from Midwest Mini Barns for a storage shed for the daycare. Superintendent David Probasco reports the price will is $4,220.

Park Planet was selected to design and construct a playground. There is only a proposal at this time.

The board tabled concrete bids.

