Missouri sees decline in number of COVID-19 cases in last seven day period

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

On Sunday morning, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 291 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, which is less than the daily average of 327 new cases in the seven-day period ending on Thursday.

There have been 8,161 deaths in Missouri attributed to COVID-19, including 18 in the seven-day period ending Thursday.

The PCR positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 4.1% using the Centers for Disease Control prevention method.

There were 955 hospitalizations in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 as of Thursday, the last day in which information was available. 197 of those patients were in intensive care and 135 on ventilators.

The remaining in-patient hospital bed capacity statewide was 22 percent, the remaining intensive care bed capacity 21 percent, and the remaining ventilator capacity 74 percent.

Related