Missouri Secretary of State to visit area libraries

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will visit area libraries on August 5.

Ashcroft’s schedule includes the Brookfield Public Library at 10 a.m., the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe at 11:15, followed by the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library of Chillicothe, and the Carrollton Public Library at 1:15 in the afternoon.

Missouri Secretary of State’s Office Communications and Public Relations Specialist Madison Walker says Ashcroft will acknowledge the efforts of library staff and talk with library directors and staff about improvements that could be made.

Ashcroft also wants to see how grant money is being used. Walker notes the State Library has distributed about $6,000,000 in grants to libraries in the last year. The American Rescue Plan Act and CARES Act helped fund the grants.

