Missouri Secretary of State announces 2 initiative petitions approved for circulation

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his office recently approved for circulation two initiative petitions amending the Missouri Constitution.

Before circulating petitions for signatures, state law requires that groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the secretary of state’s office. The office then has 23 days after the form of the petition is approved to draft ballot summary language.

Comments will be taken pursuant to Section 116.334, RSMo. This provision allows Missourians to offer their observations on the submitted proposal online or by mail. Missourians can provide their comments at this link. The secretary of state’s office will review all comments submitted.

Initiative Petitions Approved for Circulation

Petition 2022-016 would amend Article V of the Missouri Constitution.

Petition 2022-017 would amend Article I of the Missouri Constitution.

A full list of petitions filed and approved for circulation for the 2022 initiative and referendum petition cycle can be viewed here.

During the 2022 cycle, the secretary of state’s office will provide a weekly summary of each petition and referendum filed and approved for circulation during the past week.

