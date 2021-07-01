Missouri School Resource Officers Lifetime Service Award named after Livingston County deputy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri School Resource Officers group has named its Lifetime Service Award after a Chillicothe R-9 School District school resource officer.

The Chillicothe High School reports the award was named after Livingston County Deputy Mike Lewis for his dedication of distinguished and honorable service as a school resource officer.

This year’s Mike Lewis Lifetime Service Award went to Les Martin of the Jefferson City School District.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports it is “very proud” of Lewis and the honor he earned.

