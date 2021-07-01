GRM Networks awards $3,750 in community improvement grants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

GRM Networks awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program. Organizations receiving funding in the 2021 semiannual distribution included the Missouri organizations of the City of New Hampton, the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the Bethany Kiwanis Club, and the Leon Little League from Iowa.

Through the grant program, GRM Networks positively influences the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.

Applications for the next distribution of grants are being accepted now through November 1. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Applications may be downloaded by visiting this link . Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 888-748-2110 or [email protected] .

The City of New Hampton received a $1,000 grant that will be used to assist with ongoing renovations in the city park. The money will specifically be used to help construct a new shelter house. Pictured above from left to right are New Hampton Mayor Lorrie A. Langfitt, GRM Networks Customer Service Representative Katlynn Stevens, New Hampton City Clerk Kerri R. Peters, and representing the New Hampton Maintenance Department David N. Peters.

Pictured above are GRM Networks Customer Service Representative Katlynn Stevens and Bethany Kiwanis Club President Charles Meissen. The Bethany Kiwanis Club received a $1,000 GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant for the purchase of winter clothing for grade school children in need in the South Harrison R-II, Gilman City IV, Cainsville R-1, Ridgeway R-V, and North Harrison R-III school districts. The grant will also support children enrolled in the Green Hills Head Start program.

The Leon Little League received a $750 grant that will be used to increase seating at the T-Ball field located in Noel Park and to repair the roof of the concession stand.

Pictured above are representatives from the Leon Little League. From left to right are Journey Hill, Evan Carpenter, Riot Hill, Weston Carpenter, Amber Hill, GRM Networks Customer Service Representative Amy Ray, Eliza Jane Carpenter, Kannin Sage, Keller Sage, and Brynlee Sage.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce received a $1,000 grant that will be used to help repair the roof of the historic Cow Palace, a venue used for community activities.

Donna Lutzen, center, a Customer Service Representative at GRM Networks, presented the check to Amy Cool, President of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, left, and Princeton Chamber of Commerce member Marcia Cox, right.

