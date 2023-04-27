Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping 13-year-old runaway teenager

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Mexico, Missouri was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas.

Jacob D. Burney, now 24, became involved in a relationship with the 13-year-old victim in 2021. Sometime before Dec. 8, 2021, the victim ran away from home to be with Burney. The teen was reported missing, and Homeland Security Investigations received a National Hotline Tip about her on Dec. 14, 2021.

Burney switched vehicles and left Missouri to prevent law enforcement officers from finding her. During the trip to Las Vegas, Burney provided drugs and alcohol to the teen and committed the crime of statutory rape repeatedly.

Burney pleaded guilty in January in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act.

“Only by joining together will we successfully eradicate child exploitation from our neighborhoods, therefore HSI is asking the community to pay attention to the signs of these abuses and ultimately report them,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho for Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City.

The Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children both have resources on how to protect children.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins is prosecuting the case.

