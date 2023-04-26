Three injured, one dead in Tuesday afternoon Boone County crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Kirksville residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Boone County on Tuesday afternoon, April 25. The crash killed a woman from Columbia.

Seventy-year-old Mary Jecusco of Kirksville was the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry, she sustained minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to University Hospital. Her passenger, 37-year-old Angela McMahan of Kirksville, received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital.

Seventy-nine-year-old Joan Broxton of Columbia was the driver of a 2011 Kia Soul. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Boone County Coroner, and her body was taken to the Boone Medical Examiner’s Office. Her passenger, 76-year-old Robert Larson of Columbia, received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital.

Broxton’s vehicle attempted to enter a median J-turn and traveled into the path of Jecusco’s vehicle. The front of Jecusco’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of the Broxton vehicle. Both vehicles ran off the left side of the road at northbound Highway 63 and Highway 124 East. The vehicles came to rest in the median.

Both vehicles were demolished in the crash and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

