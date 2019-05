The Highway Patrol reports a driver was rescued from flood waters when his vehicle became stranded on a bridge over the Thompson River near Brimson Wednesday morning.

A trooper says the water came up around the vehicle and trapped it when it was on the bridge. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and he was taken to safety.

The vehicle was still on the bridge as of 9 o’clock Thursday morning and the patrol said the name of the individual would not be released.