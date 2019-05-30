Area students named to North Central Missouri College President and Dean’s list

North Central Missouri College in Trenton has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2019 spring semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

You can see a complete list of students by clicking on the NCMC Students on Spring President and Dean’s List.