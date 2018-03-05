Missouri Department of Agriculture to host hearing in Jefferson City

The Missouri Department of Agriculture will host a public hearing in Jefferson City for individuals to share their input on an emergency rule that restricts the sale of certain pesticides in Missouri.

The hearing on March 21st begins at 10 o’clock at the East Elm Conference Center in the Roaring River Room. Those wishing to comment must register at least 24 hours in advance of the public hearing. See registration on the Missouri department of agriculture website. Those who are unable to attend may submit a written comment until the close of business on March 21.

The emergency rule would prohibit the sale of certain older formulations of Dicamba and 2, 4-D products after April 15 and before Oct. 1. Only products meeting specific conditions would be included in this rule. Products purchased after October 1 and before April 15 may be used in accordance with the directions for use found on the pesticide’s label or labeling.

Under this emergency rule, all Dicamba products labeled as general use pesticides by the EPA and labeled for agricultural uses will be registered as Missouri Restricted Use Pesticides. Missouri Restricted Use Pesticides carry the same weight as federal Restricted Use Pesticides.

In October of last year, EPA required DuPont’s FeXapan, BASF’s Engenia and Monsanto’s XtendiMax to be labeled as Restricted Use Pesticides, and as such, these products would not fall under this rule.

