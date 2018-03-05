High school art competition open to students in Missouri’s 6th District

Congressman Sam Graves will be accepting entries for consideration in art competitions.

Artwork may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. The artwork may be paintings; drawings; collages; prints; mixed media; photographs; or computer-generated art. All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Work submitted must be in the original medium, that is, not a scanned reproduction. Submissions must be received at Rep. Graves’ Kansas City district office by 5 pm, Friday, April 13th.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Missouri’s 6th District. The Art Department of Northwest Missouri State University will judge the entries. Representative Graves will host a reception for those who enter and the winning artist’s work will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The winning artist and a guest receive round-trip airfare to Washington, D.C., for a national reception this summer.

The U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the nationwide contest each spring. Since 1982, when the program first began, over 650,000 high school students across the country have participated.

