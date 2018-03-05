Rollover crash near Cowgill injures Braymer man

A rollover accident early today in Caldwell County injured a Braymer resident.

21-year-old Samuel Wright was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center and then transferred to the Liberty Hospital. The highway patrol listed his injuries as moderate.

The accident report noted Wright was eastbound when the pickup he was driving crossed the center line and went off the north side of Highway 116 where it struck a drainage tube, vaulted over a driveway, and overturned one and a half times coming to a stop upside down. The pickup truck was demolished.

The reported noted Samuel Wright was wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened at 4:25 Monday morning, nearly one-half mile east of Cowgill.

