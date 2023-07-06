Missouri Attorney General obtains court order blocking the Biden Administration from violating the First Amendment

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted his motion to block top officials in the federal government from continuing to violate the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans. The judge’s ruling is 155 pages long and includes 721 footnotes.

The judge had harsh words for the federal officials. He noted that this is “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history,” that the Biden administration has “blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech,” and that the Biden administration “almost exclusively targeted conservative speech.”



Attorney General Bailey’s motion for a preliminary injunction, which he filed with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, highlighted over 1,400 facts from more than 20,000 pages of evidence exposing the vast censorship enterprise coordinated across multiple agencies within the federal government. The Court’s order comes a mere two weeks after Attorney General Bailey testified before Congress on the dangers this enterprise poses to Americans’ right to free speech.

“We filed this landmark lawsuit against dozens of officials in the federal government to stop the biggest violation of the First Amendment in our nation’s history, and today’s court order is a huge win for the right to freely speak without government censorship,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We must build a wall of separation between tech and state to preserve our First Amendment right to free, fair, and open debate. Missouri will continue to lead the way in the fight to defend our most fundamental freedoms.”