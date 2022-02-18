Milan woman life-flighted to hospital after head-on crash on Highway 5

Local News February 18, 2022 KTTN News
Life Flight Eagle Helicopter
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

A Milan resident was flown to a Columbia hospital Thursday night after being injured in a two-car crash on Highway 5, one mile north of Laclede, in Linn County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kirsten Tharp of Milan received moderate injuries and she was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital.

The car Tharp was driving was northbound and an auto driven by 42-year-old Glenda Miranda of Purdin was southbound. The crash occurred when the Miranda car crossed the centerline and struck head-on with the car driven by Tharp.

Miranda was using a seat belt and wasn’t hurt while Tharp was not wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 487
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.