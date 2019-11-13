Milan teenager hits ice on roadway causing car to rollover on Highway 129

Local News November 13, 2019November 13, 2019 KTTN News
Rollover Accident

A Milan boy was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover accident Tuesday night six miles south of Green City.

The 16-year-old was driving south when the car went out of control on a patch of ice, traveled off the left side of Highway 129 and overturned. The youth was taken by private auto to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt and the car was demolished.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the youth was withheld by the highway patrol due to being a juvenile.

