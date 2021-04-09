Milan Police Chief reports arrest of fugitive out of Adair County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest in Milan on April 8th of a fugitive wanted on several felony charges out of Adair County.

Ebony Marie Tolliver of Kirksville was found at 115 Broadway Street after the Milan Police received a tip about her whereabouts from an anonymous source the morning of April 8th. She was extradited to Adair County and is being held without bond.

Tolliver was wanted on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and third-degree domestic assault.

Online court information indicates the charges stem from May 2020.

