Gallatin Theater League to present “Independence Day at Happy Meadows”

The Gallatin Theater League will perform Independence Day at Happy Meadows later this month. The play by Laura King will be performed at the Courter Theater in Gallatin from April 22nd through 24th at 7 o’clock each night. It will also be live-streamed each night.

The play is about women from a nursing home who are fed up with the rules, regulations, and food. The women plot a breakout.

The play was the winner of the 2016 Southeastern Theatre Conference/Stage Rights Ready to Publish Award.

The Gallatin Theater League was originally scheduled to perform Independence Day at Happy Meadows last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Tickets from last year can be exchanged for new ones at Eleine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin.

New tickets can also be purchased at Eleine’s for $10 each. Cash or check will be accepted.

The live stream will cost $10 to view. Funds should be sent to Treasurer Allison Lockridge via Venmo. The live stream is made possible through a donation from the Stith Family Funeral Home and services from Adam Mast with Mast Productions.

More information on the shows April 22nd through 24th can be found on the Gallatin Theater League’s Facebook page or website.

