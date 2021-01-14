Mercer farmer achieves top honors in Missouri Soybean Association annual yield competition

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri soybean farmers brought impressive yields for the Missouri Soybean Association’s annual competition. Results from Missouri’s soybean yield contest are now finalized with the highest yields topping 100 bushels per acre. Contest winners in the irrigated and non-irrigated categories presented yields of 102.79 and 106.14 bushels per acre, respectively.

The contest’s top honors for non-irrigated beans went to Gary Porter of Mercer, Mo. He raised 106.14 bushels per acre soybean in northern Missouri with Pioneer P39A58X. Porter farms alongside his wife, three sons, nephew, and brother.

For irrigated soybeans, first place went to Jerry Cox of Cox Farms. He and his son, Matthew, farm in Cape Girardeau County. Cox is proud to own and operate his grandfather’s land as the third generation to farm in his family. He raised 102.79 bushels per acre soybean with Pioneer P45A02X. This is Cox’s third year winning the irrigated portion of the yield contest.

“The results of our annual Missouri Soybean Association yield contest exemplify the dedication of soybean farmers across the state,” said Ronnie Russell, a farmer from Richmond, Missouri, and president of the Missouri Soybean Association. “Statewide, we had a pretty good growing season, and contest submissions reflected both stewardship and attention to detail. I always enjoy the friendly competition this contest presents, as well. Special thanks to our participants, contest officials, and partners who make this event possible each and every year.” Winners will be recognized at the virtual district soybean meetings this month and next, with statewide winners also being honored during the Missouri Soybean Association annual meeting.

