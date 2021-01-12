Mercer County Sheriff confirms explosion at Smithfield contract farm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a minor explosion on January 11that a contract farm for Smithfield Hog Production of Princeton.

Smithfield Hog Production, Missouri General Manager, Michael Rainwater released a written statement saying the company is “deeply saddened” that a team member was “involved in a serious accident.”

Rainwater said “Smithfield is actively providing resources and support to team members and families affected,” and “prayers remain with all involved.”

Mercer County Ambulance reports the identity of anyone injured has not been released due to the information being considered confidential.

Related