Two in Sullivan County charged with election offenses

The Sullivan County Second District Commissioner and a former candidate for First District Commissioner have been charged with misdemeanor committing class four election offenses after a political advertisement was published in the Milan Standard in July.

Michael Todd Williams of Browning and Colin Norman Sorhus of Green Castle are scheduled for arraignment on February 4th.

Court information accuses the men of promising to volunteer to have their first six months salary reduced by half and for those funds to be used for rock on Sullivan County’s secondary roads. Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Keedy says that was an inducement to voters.

The range of punishment for a class four election offense as alleged is imprisonment of not more than one year and/or a fine of not more than $2,500.

Williams won the August Primary over Randy Huffman, and Sorhus lost in the primary to Rye Page.

