Man pleads guilty to two St. Louis County carjackings, robbery and shooting of store clerk

Two men have pleaded guilty to crimes that include two St. Louis County carjackings, the robbery of a convenience store, and the shooting of the store clerk.

James Furlow, 20, of St. Ann, Missouri, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of carjacking and one count each of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Monya Jones, 23, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty on July 19 to one robbery charge and one charge of possession, brandishing, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Both men admitted in their plea agreements that Furlow carjacked a 2017 Kia Sorrento SUV at gunpoint on Dec. 26, 2021. Later that day, Furlow tried to break into an ATM by shooting it as Jones waited in the stolen Kia. Both Furlow and Jones then robbed a Quick Mart in St. Louis County. Furlow admitted shooting the store clerk in the mouth.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Furlow carjacked a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint. He was later spotted by police and fled, first in the stolen SUV and later on foot. Police caught him in a basement and found a pouch nearby with a 9mm pistol, Furlow’s identification, and the Tiguan’s keys.

A dating app was used to set up both carjackings.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on November 27 and Furlow is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7, 2024. The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence charge carries a mandatory minimum prison term of seven years, consecutive to any other charge, and the discharge count carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years, also consecutive to all other counts.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken is prosecuting the case.