Man from Weatherby life-flighted to St. Joseph after crashing north of Maysville

Local News January 17, 2022 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
A resident of Weatherby was flown this morning to the hospital in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle rollover accident three miles north of Maysville in DeKalb County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 33-year-old Derik Buckles of Weatherby who was taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The state patrol said Buckles was driving westbound when his pickup hit a patch of ice and went off the north side of Route W and overturned onto the passenger side.

The truck was demolished in the accident at 7:35 am. The report noted Buckles was not using a seat belt.

