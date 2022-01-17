Man from Weatherby life-flighted to St. Joseph after crashing north of Maysville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A resident of Weatherby was flown this morning to the hospital in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle rollover accident three miles north of Maysville in DeKalb County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 33-year-old Derik Buckles of Weatherby who was taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The state patrol said Buckles was driving westbound when his pickup hit a patch of ice and went off the north side of Route W and overturned onto the passenger side.

The truck was demolished in the accident at 7:35 am. The report noted Buckles was not using a seat belt.

