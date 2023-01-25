Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

The indictment alleges that Flamenco participated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Jackson County, Mo., from May 5 to Nov. 21, 2022. Flamenco is also charged with four counts of distributing fentanyl and one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

The federal indictment also charges Flamenco with one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Flamenco allegedly was in possession of a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun on May 5, 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Gibson, who is a cross-designated prosecutor from the Missouri Attorney General’s office as part of the Safer Streets Initiative to combat violent crime. It was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

